Waking up on a boat in the middle of a snowstorm

An early season wintery mess has Maine in its grip, and it is decidedly unpleasant outside. It snowed throughout the night, but the rising sun brought with it a cold driving rain. The snow on the ground is getting heavier by the minute as the rain turns it to a slushy concrete.

I woke early to the sound of snow sliding off of our shrink-wrapped enclosure, the reality of living inside an actual snow globe. The weight of the snow breaks loose its adhesion to the plastic and follows with a splash as it crashes into the ocean around us. It’s driving our cat, Farley, entirely mad. He charges from one end of the boat to the other, reacting to a series of taps, swooshes, and splashes.

After listening to the sounds change from a gentle snowfall to the pangs of frozen, and not-so-frozen rain, I decided to venture outside to survey the docks and move our car out of the lot. The accumulation of snow on the docks helps with traction, but it won’t take long before the rain ruins that. Snow, ice, and rain make for slippery conditions, and I am reminded of my advice on how to stay safe out here on the docks.

I brought along a camera so I could share what it’s like to wake up on a boat in the middle of a snowstorm. Check it out:



It’s not our first winter storm on a boat, and it certainly won’t be our last. Yet every storm brings with it a particular set of conditions. So far we are experiencing wet and frozen conditions, but the wind is light, and the water is calm. It can rain and snow all it wants, but I am thankful for the light winds and a comfortable, cozy day down below.

We are both home from work today, so we’ll keep the heater cranked, eat some delicious food, and enjoy each other’s company. After all, we chose to live on a boat in Maine, and we prepared for it.