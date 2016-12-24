A Tugboat Christmas

This modified rendition of The Night Before Christmas was written by my good friend Ed Snell. He crafted it a few years ago but it resurfaces annually, much to my delight and that of my fellow mariners, particularly those on tugboats. Merry Christmas to all of the seafarers who are away from family and loved ones this year!

Without further ado…

Twas the night before Christmas

And all through the tug,

Only the deckhand was stirring

The tea in his mug.

The dock lines were hung

By the fiddly with care

In hopes that crew change

Soon would be there.

The tug’s crew was nestled

Safe in their beds

All thankful the pilots

Had taken their meds.

Me, out of my float coat,

And warm woolen cap,

Had just settled in for

A short off-watch nap.

When down in the galley

There arose such a clatter

I rolled right back over-

didn’t care what’s the matter.

While the moon on the breasts

Of the calendar girls

Gave luster to New Year,

They twinkled like pearls.

When what to my wandering eyes should appear?

But a rusty old crew boat

Approaching, too near.

With a little old driver,

All Cajun and thick

I could tell right away,

That he wasn’t too quick.

More rapid than eagles

His curses, they came

As he yelled at his deckhand

And called out bad names.

Go faster!

Get moving!

He was boozed up and drooling!

He had a pistol!

The kind used for dueling!

He was dressed in his besties,

From his head to his testes

Three coonskins, a gator’s hide

And 2 robin’s nesties.

His eyes, they were bloodshot-

His dimples, all hairy

His hair smelled like onions,

His nose was quite scary.

Then up to the wheelhouse

The drunk Cajun flew

With reckless abandon,

Like he’d been sniffing glue.

And then with a clinking

A clunk and a shutter

He flew to the stacks

And slid down like butter.

But he spoke not a word

And went straight to his work

He ate all our junk food

This guy was a jerk!

No gumbo? He asked

Nay Nay, he demanded

For a spontaneous rampage,

It seemed like he’d planned it.

And laying his finger

Beside of his nose

He emptied its contents,

As if blown from a hose.

As I watched from my room

With great confusion,

I couldn’t make any sense

Of the midnight intrusion.

Then he sprang to his crew-boat

Still belching black smoke-

I know I’m up early

But this must be a joke!

And I heard him exclaim

As he steamed out of sight

“I drive boats by day,

And I pillage by night!”

Then up from my nap

I was suddenly wakened

It was all just a dream—

But why am I naked?

Ed Snell is the Chief Mate on the Linda Moran, an articulated tug and barge unit. When he is at home in Maine he offers fishing charters out of Portland on the Rita B.