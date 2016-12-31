17 sailing sites you need to visit in 2017

If you are anything like me, you are constantly browsing the web for marine related content. I consume text, images, video, and audio on a regular basis as forms of entertainment as well as education. Here are 17 websites, blogs, and videos you need to check out in 2017!
- S/V Delos: Slip away from your winter cocoon and follow along through inspiring videos and blogs as the crew of Delos sails around the world.
- Sailing La Vagabonde: A young Australian couple films their adventures around the world sailing, fishing, and playing music.
- Skip Novak’s Storm Sailing Techniques: This is a fantastic multi-part series explaining the techniques and tools needed for exploratory cruising in rough weather.
- Cruising World: The go-to magazine for cruising destinations, gear reviews, and fascinating stories.
- Cruiser’s Forum: A useful forum for everything from DIY projects to classifieds and gear reviews. An excellent peer-to-peer resource.
- Sailing Anarchy: An alternative sailing site for all types of sailing, geared towards the fun, the different, and the exciting.
- Sailing Totem: A family of 5 sailing around the world. They literally wrote the book on Voyaging with Kids!
- Sailing Simplicity is a fantastic and popular blog by voyagers, liveaboards, and offshore sailing instructors Teresa and Benjamin Carey. For a glimpse into the voyaging world I highly recommend their movie One Simple Question!
- Chasing Bubbles: “A documentary about the journey and spirit of Alex Rust, a farm boy turned day trader from Indiana who, at 25, abandoned his yuppie life in Chicago, bought a modest sailboat and set out to sail around the world, learning as he journeyed.”
- Turf to Surf: Meet Tasha, a writer, sailor, adventurer, and filmmaker sharing stories from around the world.
- Marine How-To: A basic website with thoroughly detailed descriptions of projects for the DIY sailor.
- gCaptain: The go-to source for all marine news. Oriented to the commercial sector.
- Tall Ships America: Check here often for job postings and volunteer opportunities on tall ships!
- Yacht World: This is where you go to dream about your next boat. I visit here way too often.
- The Boat Galley: What started as a resource for cooking on a sailboat has grown into so much more. Excellent resource for DIY boaters, liveaboards, and cooks at sea.
- Maine Boats, Homes, and Harbors: A Magazine and online resource for boating and coastal living in Maine.
- Around Cape Horn: The tall ship Peking sails around Cape Horn in 1929 in this documentary narrated by Irving Johnson. A must see!
Also, for a peak at life aboard on the coast of Maine be sure to return to A Life Aboard and to join the community in the Maine Sailing and Cruising Facebook group!